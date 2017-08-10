Today's story: The Air Force Technical Applications Center will collaborate with the University of Texas at Austin to conduct research in the field of nuclear forensics.
Date Taken:
08.09.2017
Date Posted:
08.10.2017
Category:
Newscasts
This work, Air Force Radio News 10 August 2017 A, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny
