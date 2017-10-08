(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Forces Pacific concluded Exercise Khaan Quest 2017 with a closing ceremony at Five Hills Training Area near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, August 5th. Khaan Quest is a multinational peace-support-operations exercise hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Commandant and the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller and Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, visited Marines and Sailors of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard U.S.S. Bonhomme Richard, August 9th. The visit was intended to pay respect to the three Marines who were declared deceased after an MV-22B Osprey aircraft mishap August 5th.

    Also in the news,
    The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn Walters, recently reported that there are currently 278 female Marines now filling jobs formerly reserved for males. The report comes almost a year and a half after all previously closed ground combat jobs across the Department of Defense were opened to women.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2017
    Date Posted: 08.10.2017
    Category: Newscasts
