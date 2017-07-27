USAV Calaboza Conducts CRRC Launch and Recovery Exercise with 3rd Marine Division

USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009) conducts CRRC launch and recovery drill with 3rd Marine Division
Soldiers from the 97th Transportation Company conducted combat rubber reconnaissance craft launch and recovery drills with marines from the 3rd marine division aboard the USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009).
The Army Mariners are under the operational control of the 10th Support Group (Regional). They are part of the 97th Transportation Company, 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade-Expeditionary, based in Fort Eustis, Virginia, and are in Okinawa on a nine-month deployment.
