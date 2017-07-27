(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAV Calaboza Conducts CRRC Launch and Recovery Exercise with 3rd Marine Division

    USAV Calaboza Conducts CRRC Launch and Recovery Exercise with 3rd Marine Division

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009) conducts CRRC launch and recovery drill with 3rd Marine Division

    Suggested Lead:
    Soldiers from the 97th Transportation Company conducted combat rubber reconnaissance craft launch and recovery drills with marines from the 3rd marine division aboard the USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009).
    Suggested Tag:
    The Army Mariners are under the operational control of the 10th Support Group (Regional). They are part of the 97th Transportation Company, 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade-Expeditionary, based in Fort Eustis, Virginia, and are in Okinawa on a nine-month deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2017
    Date Posted: 08.09.2017 23:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48991
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104702014.mp3
    Length: 00:01:14
    Artist PO1 Richard Doolin
    Year 2017
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAV Calaboza Conducts CRRC Launch and Recovery Exercise with 3rd Marine Division, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    LCU
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    97TH Transportation Company
    All Hands Magazine
    AFN Okinawa
    10TH RSG
    AFN Pacific
    1-1 ADA
    7th Transportation Brigade-Expiditionary
    U.S.Forces Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT