USAV Calaboza Conducts CRRC Launch and Recovery Exercise with 3rd Marine Division

USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009) conducts CRRC launch and recovery drill with 3rd Marine Division



Suggested Lead:

Soldiers from the 97th Transportation Company conducted combat rubber reconnaissance craft launch and recovery drills with marines from the 3rd marine division aboard the USAV Calaboza (LCU 2009).

Suggested Tag:

The Army Mariners are under the operational control of the 10th Support Group (Regional). They are part of the 97th Transportation Company, 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade-Expeditionary, based in Fort Eustis, Virginia, and are in Okinawa on a nine-month deployment.