(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 09 August 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 09 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein says thank you to all members of the joint and coalition team for everything they've done and continue to do. Also, three years have passed since Coalition Airmen and aircraft first started battling against ISIS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2017
    Date Posted: 08.09.2017 14:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48975
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104699784.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 09 August 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ISIS
    AFRN
    General David Goldfein

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT