(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 08 August 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 08 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Two new 747s will take the place of the Air Force One aircraft currently in use. Also, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson spoke with pilots about retention at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2017
    Date Posted: 08.08.2017 16:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48954
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104694531.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 08 August 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SecAF
    Air Force One
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT