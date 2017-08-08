(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 08 August 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Pilots graduate from the first F-35A Lightning II initial qualification course at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Also, the 8th Fighter Squadron was reactivated at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 08.08.2017
    Date Posted: 08.08.2017 15:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 08 August 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Luke AFB
    F-35
    Holloman AFB
    AETC
    8th Fighter Squadron
    F-35 A Lightning II Qualification Course

