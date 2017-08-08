Marine Minute

The Marine Corps identified the three Marines who have been declared deceased after the U.S. military MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft mishap August 5th, 18 miles off the coast of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia. Small boats and aircraft from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and USS Bonhomme Richard expeditionary Strike Group rescued twenty-three of the twenty-six personnel that were involved in the crash. The search ended early on Sunday, families of the missing Marines have been notified.



More than four thousand U.S. Marines and sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force and supporting agencies will conduct Large Scale Exercise-17 from August 15th to August 21st at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California. The multi-national training exercise will test and refine how 2nd Marine Division operates.



