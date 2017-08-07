(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 7 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories:The Air Force’s first female enlisted pilot completed Undergraduate Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. Also, the second half of Exercise Mobility Guardian began at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 7 August 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

