170807-OKI_Osprey Mishap

An MV-22 Osprey from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit was involved in a mishap off the coast of Australia around 4 p.m. Saturday, August 5. Lance Corporal Jonathan Pearson shares the lastest update from III Marine Expeditionary Force Public Affairs.