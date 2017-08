Soldiers Radio News

Army Col. Ryan S. Dillon, spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, speaks to Pentagon reporters to provide an update on operations to defeat the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.



COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE, OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE SPOKESMAN, COLONEL RYAN DILLON UPDATES PENTAGON REPORTERS ON OPERATION WRATH OF EUPHRATES, THE COALITIONS EFFORT TO DEFEAT THE SO-CALLED ISLAMIC STATE OF IRAQ AND SYRIA AS PART OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE.



"WE'VE COMPLETED THE SECOND MONTH OF OPERATIONS TO DEFEAT ISIS IN RAQQA. ABOUT 45 PERCENT OF THE CITY IS UNDER THE CONTROL OF THE SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES. "



HE EXPLAINS THE U-S WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER VITAL SUPPORT TO THE SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES AS THE FIGHT CONTINUES.



"WE HAVE MADE IT CLEAR THAT WE ARE GOING TO BE TRANSPARENT WITH THE WEAPONS AND THE EQUIPMENT THAT WE PROVIDE TO THE SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST ISIS IN RAQQA."



