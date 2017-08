Soldiers Radio News

Observer, Coach, Trainers help Soldiers and Multinational Partners excel in Saber Guardian 17.



SPECIALIST ANGEL VASQUEZ, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SABER GUARDIAN 17 IS A U.S. ARMY EUROPE-LED ANNUAL EXERCISE TAKING PLACE IN HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND BULGARIA THAT ALLOWS PARTICIPATING NATIONS TO BUILD READINESS AND IMPROVE INTEROPERABILITY. OBSERVER, COACH, TRAINER, SERGEANT FIRST CLASS MEGAN BROWN, SAYS HER INPUT HELPS SOLDIERS SEE THE BIGGER PICTURE.



"WE ALLOW A UNIT TO SEE THEMSELVES FROM AN OUTSIDE POINT OF VIEW VERSUS FROM AN INSIDE POINT OF VIEW TO HELP THEM GET BETTER."



SHE CONTINUES TO SAY THAT ADDING O-C-TS TO AN OPERATIONAL EXERCISE INCREASES THE TRAINING VALUE AND HELPS U-S AND NATO SOLDIERS REACH THEIR FULL POTENTIAL.



"I THINK ITS GREAT THAT THEY REALIZE THAT WE CAN WORK OUTSIDE OF HOHENFELS THAT WE CAN GIVE PERSPECTIVES FROM ALL OVER, WE DON'T NEED OUR TRAINING AREA TO BE ABLE TO GIVE OUR EXPERT FEEDBACK, WE CAN GIVE IT ANYWHERE. SO UTILIZING US ALL OVER THE PLACE IS GREAT."



