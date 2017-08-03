(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 August 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen can now manage their Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance online with the new SGLI Online Enrollment System. Also, Air Force researchers developed a new electronic patient monitoring tool to use on the battlefield.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2017
    Date Posted: 08.03.2017 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 03 August 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Life Insurance
    AFRN
    SGLI Online Enrollment System
    Air Force Researchers
    Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit
    BATDOK

