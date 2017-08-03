Air Force Radio News 03 August 2017 A

Today's stories: Airmen can now manage their Servicemembers' Group Life Insurance online with the new SGLI Online Enrollment System. Also, Air Force researchers developed a new electronic patient monitoring tool to use on the battlefield.
