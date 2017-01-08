(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXIV

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    In this episode, we interview two NCO's from the Fuels Shop and pick their brains about the career field. Ever wonder what else they do other than refuel aircraft? They go into detail about the other jobs they perform on a regular basis. Check it out!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 08.01.2017
    Date Posted: 08.02.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXIV, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

