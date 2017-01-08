In this episode, we interview two NCO's from the Fuels Shop and pick their brains about the career field. Ever wonder what else they do other than refuel aircraft? They go into detail about the other jobs they perform on a regular basis. Check it out!
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2017 12:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48891
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104671503.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:47
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXIV, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
