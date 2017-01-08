Top enlisted Marine visits his home village on Guam during the 73rd Liberation Day Celebrations. Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee is on the island with the report …
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2017 21:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48884
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104668664.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Top Enlisted Marine visits home island of Guam, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT