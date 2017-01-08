(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Top Enlisted Marine visits home island of Guam

    GUAM

    08.01.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    Top enlisted Marine visits his home village on Guam during the 73rd Liberation Day Celebrations. Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee is on the island with the report …

    Date Taken: 08.01.2017
    Date Posted: 08.01.2017 21:58
    Category: Newscasts
    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Guam Liberation Day
    Bryan Magee
    3d Marine Division
    DMA Guam
    3d Mar Div
    Defense Media Activity Guam
    TSgt Bryan Magee
    Guam Liberation Day 2017

