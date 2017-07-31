Sections within Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron flex their muscle during a field meet to see who will win first place. Marine Cpl. Emily Kirk went to Penny Lake to see just how competitive the squadron is.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2017 21:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48881
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104668487.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|CORNING, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iwakuni’s Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron throw down at field meet, by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
