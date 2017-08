Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers are training with the Georgian Army for Exercise Noble Partner 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS WITH THE SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT ARE IN GEORGIA FOR EXERCISE NOBLE PARTNER 17. GEORGIAN COLONEL EMZAR SVANIDZE SAYS HIS SOLDIERS HAVE LEARNED MUCH OVER THE MANY YEARS THE TWO ARMIES HAVE TRAINED TOGETHER.



"WE HAVE ALREADY SERVED TOGETHER FOR 15 YEARS, SHOULDER BY SHOULDER. SO, WE'VE FOUND US TROOPS ARE THE BEST PARTNERS. THAT'S WHY WE ARE HAPPY TO HAVE TRAINING TOGETHER WITH YOU TO ENHANCE INTEROPERABILITY."



CAPTAIN MICHAEL MANIACI SAYS THE EXERCISE PROVIDES INSIGHT INTO THE GEORGIAN ARMY'S PAST AND CREATES A GREAT ATMOSPHERE FOR TRAINING.



"ALLOWS US TO REALLY LEARN ABOUT OUR ALLIES. ESPECIALLY ONES THAT HAVE BEEN THROUGH SUCH RECENT CONFLICTS AS THE GEORGIAN ARMY. THEIR GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION BEING SO DIFFICULT."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.