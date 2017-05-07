(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Closer Look 004 pt2

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2017

    Audio by Elliot Valdez 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Welcome to Closer Look! Hooah! Part two of, "The Battle." James C. McCloughan, recounts the events which earned him the Medal of Honor. The Medal of Honor is the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force which can be bestowed upon an individual serving in the Armed Services of the United States. Generally presented to its recipient by the President of the United States of America in the name of Congress. https://www.facebook.com/USarmy/ https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/mccloughan/?from=features

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

