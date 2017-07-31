(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 31 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Bomber aircraft flew a bilateral mission with allies in response to North Korea launching intercontinental ballistic missiles. Also, Airmen at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, briefed filmmakers from Hollywood about the military space mission.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 31 July 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

