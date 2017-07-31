Today's stories: Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Bomber aircraft flew a bilateral mission with allies in response to North Korea launching intercontinental ballistic missiles. Also, Airmen at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, briefed filmmakers from Hollywood about the military space mission.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 14:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|US
This work, Air Force Radio News 31 July 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden
