2CR Soldiers are in Macedonia for Exercise Dragoon Guardian 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS WITH THE SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT ARE IN MACEDONIA FOR EXERCISE DRAGOON GUARDIAN 17. CAPTAIN ANDREW REED SAYS THE EVENT SHOWS THE PEOPLE OF EUROPE THAT THE U-S ARMY STANDS READY TO SUPPORT NATO.



"WE'RE VERY HAPPY TO BE HERE, AND ASSURING ALL OF OUR ALLIES IN EUROPE THAT THE AMERICAN ARMY IS READY WHEN EVER WE'RE NEEDED, WHERE EVER WE'RE NEEDED."



MACEDONIAN LIEUTENANT COLONEL VASIL MITEVSKI OF THE FIRST MECHANIZED INFANTRY BRIGADE, SAYS THAT THE EXERCISE HAS BOOSTED CONFIDENCE AMONGST THE PEOPLE OVER HIS COUNTRIES LONG RELATIONSHIP WITH THE U-S ARMY.



"UNITED STATES ARMY, WE ARE VERY HAPPY TO WORK. WE HAVE A LOT OF COOPERATION. ALMOST 25 YEARS FROM OUR INDEPENDENCE AND OUR ARMY IS FORMED. SO THE WORK WITH AMERICAN SOLDIERS IS JUST GREAT."



