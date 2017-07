Soldiers Radio News

2CR Soldiers are in Georgia for Exercise Noble Partner 2017.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS WITH THE SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT ARE IN GEORGIA FOR EXERCISE NOBLE PARTNER 17. COMMANDER, COLONEL PATRICK ELLIS SAYS THE GEORGIAN ARMY HAS GREAT TRAINING FACILITIES AND ARE GREAT HOSTS.



"WE'RE WORKING ON INTEROPERABILITY; WE'RE WORKING ON TRAINING TOGETHER. IT'S AN EXCITING TIME TO BE HERE IN GEORGIA. THEY'VE GOT A GREAT RANGE COMPLEX AND REALLY THEY ARE INCREDIBLE HOSTS. THEY'VE OPENED UP THIS TRAINING AREA, AND REALLY THE COUNTRY, TO SUPPORT A LOT OF THE TRAINING THAT WE'RE GOING FOR."



REGIMENT COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR KEVIN MUHLENBECK SAYS SUPPORTING THE GEORGIAN ARMY IS KEY TO NATO'S MISSION AND THE STABILITY OF THE REGION.



"THE IMPORTANCE OF DOING THESE EXERCISES SHOWS THE OPERATIONAL REACH THAT NATO HAS WHEN WE'RE TRAINING AND ASSISTING OUR PARTNERS, THE GEORGIAN ARMY, IN GETTING BETTER AT THEIR ABILITY TO DEFEND THEIRSELVES AND MAINTAIN THEIR SOVEREIGNTY. "



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.