(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Closer Look 002

    Closer Look 002

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2017

    Audio by Elliot Valdez 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    Hooah! Join us as we speak with senior leaders from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault, about their recent to deployment to Iraq, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. You can find out more about the "STRIKE," team online: https://www.facebook.com/STRIKE2BCT101/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 12:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48851
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104661494.mp3
    Length: 00:18:20
    Year 2017
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Closer Look 002, by Elliot Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    strike
    101st
    valdez
    air assault
    iraq
    airborne
    closer look
    look
    101
    elliot
    closer
    oir
    inherent

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT