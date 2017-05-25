Hooah! Join us as we speak with senior leaders from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault, about their recent to deployment to Iraq, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. You can find out more about the "STRIKE," team online: https://www.facebook.com/STRIKE2BCT101/
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 12:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48851
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104661494.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:20
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Closer Look 002, by Elliot Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT