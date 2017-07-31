(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 31 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.31.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force veteran and prisoner of war survivor, Colonel Freeman Bruce Olmstead, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery last week. Also, more than 200 Airmen completed a three week training deployment at RAF Lakenheath, England this week.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

