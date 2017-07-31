Today's stories: Air Force veteran and prisoner of war survivor, Colonel Freeman Bruce Olmstead, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery last week. Also, more than 200 Airmen completed a three week training deployment at RAF Lakenheath, England this week.
Date Taken:
|07.31.2017
Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 14:51
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:00:59
This work, Air Force Radio News 31 July 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden
