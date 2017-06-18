The new standards in physical fitness tests for the Marine Corps means training needs to adapt to keep combat ready. Marine Corporal Kate Busto went to the Force Fitness Roadshow to see how Marines are changing their training to challenge Marines. This story includes soundbites from SSgt. Charles London, Montgomery, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2017 03:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48842
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104660771.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines participate in Force Fitness Instruction Roadshow (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
