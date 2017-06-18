(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines participate in Force Fitness Instruction Roadshow (Radio)

    Marines participate in Force Fitness Instruction Roadshow (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.18.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    The new standards in physical fitness tests for the Marine Corps means training needs to adapt to keep combat ready. Marine Corporal Kate Busto went to the Force Fitness Roadshow to see how Marines are changing their training to challenge Marines. This story includes soundbites from SSgt. Charles London, Montgomery, Alabama.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 03:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48842
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104660771.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines participate in Force Fitness Instruction Roadshow (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    physical fitness
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    combat readiness
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    US Navy
    PT
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Force Fitness Instructor
    FFI
    Force Fitness Instruction
    SSgt Charles London

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT