(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Bridge - MC3 James Hunt

    The Bridge - MC3 James Hunt

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.06.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hunt 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Petty Officer James Hunt hosts "The Bridge" from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mon-Fri on AFN Sasebo's 1575AM Eagle Radio. This is a scoped radio show submission for AFN Pacific's Product of the Quarter judging consideration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2017 03:35
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 48837
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104660538.mp3
    Length: 00:07:02
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Bridge - MC3 James Hunt, by PO3 James Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    afn
    afn sasebo
    Sasebo POQ

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT