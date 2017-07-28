Air Force Radio News 28 July 2017 B

Today's stories: Airmen and KC-135 stratotankers of the 507th Air Refueling Wing were in Europe during the month of July to Support Operations Atlantic Resolve. Also, bats and crickets are the inspiration for some future tech the Air Force research lab is using to change the way aircraft fly.
