Today's Stories: Application packages for the Air Force's health professions loan repayment program will be accepted until September 1, 2017. Also, Airmen engineers teamed up with engineers from the Republic of Fiji to renovate five Fijian schools.
|07.28.2017
|07.28.2017 14:03
|Newscasts
|48828
|1707/DOD_104657238.mp3
|00:00:59
|2017
|Blues
|US
|3
|0
|0
|37
This work, Air Force Radio News 28 July 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
