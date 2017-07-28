(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 28 July 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 28 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Application packages for the Air Force's health professions loan repayment program will be accepted until September 1, 2017. Also, Airmen engineers teamed up with engineers from the Republic of Fiji to renovate five Fijian schools.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2017
    Date Posted: 07.28.2017 14:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48828
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104657238.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 37

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 28 July 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Engineers
    Schools
    Fiji
    PAC-ANGEL
    AFRN
    Health Professions
    Loan Repayment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT