Soldiers Radio News

US-Army Medics train with multinational partners in Ukraine and some of the first women artillery Soldiers train in a live fore exercise.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS FROM THE 2-79TH INFANTRY REGIMENT ARE IN ASSISTING UKRAINIAN MEDICS IN A COMBAT FIRST AID COURSE. SERGEANT CHAD KOPENSKY SAYS HIS SOLDIERS ARE LEARNING A GREAT DEAL FROM THEIR MULTINATIONAL PARTNERS.



"IT'S GREAT FOR OUR GUYS, TO BE ABLE TO WORK WITH THE LITHUANIANS, CANADIANS, AND THE UKRAINIANS AND EVEN BETTER TO SEE HOW OTHER COUNTRIES DO STUFF. WE'RE NOT ALWAYS GOING TO BE IN A PLACE WHERE WE HAVE ALL THE SUPPLIES THAT WE DO SO AS MUCH AS THEY'RE LEARNING FROM US, WE'RE ALSO LEARNING FROM THEM."



SOME OF THE FIRST WOMEN ARTILLERY SOLDIERS WITH THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD ARE PARTICIPATING IN A LIVE FORE EXERCISE. SPECIALIST ERIKA COTTON SAYS IT'S THE BEST JOB IN THE ARMY.



"AT FIRST, I JUST WANTED TO JOIN THE NATIONAL GUARD FOR SCHOOL BUT WHO ELSE WOULDN'T WANT TO BLOW UP STUFF WITH ROCKETS. I MEAN, I DIDN'T REALIZE THAT I'D BE THE FIRST, OR WHATEVER, BUT I DON'T HAVE ANY REGRETS WITH THE MOS THAT I CHOSE, IT'S AN AWESOME FIELD TO BE IN."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.