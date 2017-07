Soldiers Radio News

National Guard Soldiers attend the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center and aviation assets move to Romania from Fort Drum in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY DESCEND ON THE NATIONAL GUARD MARKSMANSHIP TRAINING CENTER AT CAMP ROBINSON, ARKANSAS. SNIPER INSTRUCTOR, STAFF SERGEANT KENNETH WITT SAYS ITS A GREAT PLACE FOR GUARD SOLDIERS TO BUILD RELATIONSHIPS.



"EVERYBODY'S FROM ALL DIFFERENT PLACES AND WALKS OF LIFE SO THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR EVERYONE TO COME TOGETHER AND BUILD STRONG BONDS AND FRIENDSHIPS THAT WILL LAST FOR YEARS."



SOLDIERS WITH THE 10TH COMBAT AVIATION BRIGADE FROM FORT DRUM ARE STAGING AIRCRAFT IN ROMANIA IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. COMPANY COMMANDER CAPTAIN JEFFERY TIMMICK SAYS WORKING WITH ALLIES INCREASES INTEROPERABILITY WITHIN NATO.



"SO IT GIVES US A GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH PEOPLE THAT WE MIGHT NOT HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH. THE LOCAL DEFENSE FORCES, IT'S BEEN GREAT TO LEARN THE PROCEDURES THEY USE, WE SHARE TACTICS AND TECHNIQUES AND GENERALLY JUST INCREASE OUR OVERALL CAPABILITY FOR THE REGION."



