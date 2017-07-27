Today's story: The 159th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducts training in Romania alongside the Romanian Air Force as part of the theater security package- a rotational deployment meant to ensure regional stability and increase interoperability with NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2017 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48798
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104651832.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|37
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 July 2017 A, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT