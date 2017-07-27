(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: The 159th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron conducts training in Romania alongside the Romanian Air Force as part of the theater security package- a rotational deployment meant to ensure regional stability and increase interoperability with NATO allies.

