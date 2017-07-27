(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General David Goldfein, described the future of conflict during an Air Force Association breakfast. Also, Holloman Air Force Base's remotely piloted aircraft training mission gets an upgrade.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF
    Holloman
    MQ-9 Reaper
    AFA
    AFRN
    Block 5 MQ-9

