    Air Force Radio News 26 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samantha Konieczny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The 633rd Air Base Wing at Joint Base Langley Eustis has called in the 757th Airlift Squadron from Ohio to help battle mosquitoes. Also, Airmen at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, are using a Chief shadowing program for mentorship opportunities.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2017
    Date Posted: 07.26.2017 15:39
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 July 2017 A, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    633rd ABW
    Al Udeid Air Base
    mosquitoes
    AFRN
    757th ALS
    Chief Shadowing

