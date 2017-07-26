(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OKINAWA BASE COMMUNITY RELATIONS SPECIALIST

    OKINAWA BASE COMMUNITY RELATIONS SPECIALIST

    TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested Lead:
    Petty Officer Richard Doolin tells us about a small but vital group of people who don’t get a lot of attention.

    Suggested tag:
    Community Relations Specialists help bring the local and military communties closer together.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2017
    Date Posted: 07.26.2017 02:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48766
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104645539.mp3
    Length: 00:01:09
    Year 2017
    Location: TORII STATION, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, OKINAWA BASE COMMUNITY RELATIONS SPECIALIST, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMREL
    U.S. Army
    Torii Station
    10TH RSG
    1-1 ADA

