(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 2017

    National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 2017

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Jessica Etheridge 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    July 27, 1953, a truce was signed during the Korean War, that brought end to acts of armed forces in Korea until a final peace settlement is achieved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2017
    Date Posted: 07.26.2017 04:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48765
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104645463.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 2017, by Cpl Jessica Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    South Korea
    USMC
    America
    Korean War
    Marines
    USA
    War

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT