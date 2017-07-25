(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 25 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program goes into effect this October. Also, the Air Force selected 8 officers to participate in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Service Chiefs’ Fellows Program.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 25 July 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

