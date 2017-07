Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers and Airmen work together for Exercise Maroon Surge.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE COMMANDER OF REGIONAL HEALTH COMMAND EUROPE, BRIGADIER GENERAL DENNIS LeMASTER EXPLAINS AN EXERCISE THAT BRINGS SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN TOGETHER.



"MAROON SURGE WAS A MEDICAL EVACUATION AND CARE EXERCISE. IT WAS TETHERED TO A MASS CAL AT SABER GUARDIAN AND IT HAPPENED PRETTY FLUIDLY."



AIR FORCE STAFF SERGEANT MIA COVERT SAYS SHE ENJOYED THE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN FROM THE ARMY.



"IT WAS A GREAT LEARNING EXPERIENCE. BEING IN THE AIR FORCE, I KNOW MY ROLE IN AN EXERCISE. BEING HERE WITH THE ARMY AND BEING HERE IN THE ICU, IT'S VERY INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THE ARMY PLAYS OUT."



ARMY CADET MORGAN KLOKOW SAYS IT WAS WONDERFUL TO SEE BOTH BRANCHES WORKING TOGETHER.



"IT WAS PRETTY EXCITING TO SEE JUST WHAT IT COULD ACTUALLY LOOK LIKE IF A REAL WORLD SCENARIO WERE TO HAPPEN. JUST SEEING HOW THE TEAM WORKS AND HOW THE FLOOR OPERATES, IT REALLY IS EYE-OPENING."



