Paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade jump into Romanian to simulate capturing an air field.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



PARATROOPERS WITH THE 1-73RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE JUMPED INTO ROMANIA TO SIMULATE SEIZING AN AIRFIELD, IN SUPPORT OF EXERCISE SABER GUARDIAN 17. 54TH ENGINEER BATTALION COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL ANDREW BAKER SAYS THE SUPPORT OF THE ROMANIANS HAS BEEN INVALUABLE.



"ITS BEEN AN ABSOLUTE PLEASURE WORKING WITH OUR ROMANIAN ALLIES. WITHOUT THEM THIS TRAINING WOULD BE AS GREAT AS IT HAS BEEN FOR US."



HEADQUARTERS AND HEADQUARTERS COMPANY, FIRST SERGEANT DANIEL CROMER SAYS THE EXERCISE VALIDATES THE NEED FOR AIRBORNE UNITS THAT CAN QUICKLY ADD COMBAT POWER TO ANY OPERATION.



"FOR THE EXERCISE IT'S BEEN NICE BEING ABLE TO HAVE A COMMON OPERATING PICTURE, KNOWING THAT WE ALL UNDERSTAND THE REASON WHY WE HAVE THE AIRBORNE AND WHAT IS AN OBJECTIVE IN TAKING OVER THE AIRFIELD AS WELL AS THE COMMON KNOWLEDGE OF THE AIRBORNE OPERATION IN ITS SELF."



