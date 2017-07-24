On both land and sea, mines are a dangerous obstacle that requires special equipment and training to overcome. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Mutsu Bay Japan, where both Japanese and American sailors are working together in this field.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 00:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48749
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104636381.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Radio News Package
|Location:
|MUTSU BAY, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Japanese and US Sailors Practice Mine Warfare, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
