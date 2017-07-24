(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japanese and US Sailors Practice Mine Warfare

    MUTSU BAY, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.24.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    On both land and sea, mines are a dangerous obstacle that requires special equipment and training to overcome. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Mutsu Bay Japan, where both Japanese and American sailors are working together in this field.

