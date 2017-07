Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers are in Tajikistan for exercise Regional Cooperation 2017.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



EXERCISE REGIONAL COOPERATION 20-17 IS A MULTINATIONAL COMMAND POST EXERCISE HOSTED IN TAJIKISTAN. EXERCISE TASK FORCE DEPUTY COMMANDER COLONEL RON CUPPLES HAS PARTICIPATED OVER SEVERAL YEARS AND SAYS EVERY YEAR BRINGS STRONGER INTEROPERABILITY.



"SO I'VE SEEN HOW THIS IS PROGRESSED AND IT'S DEFINITELY IMPROVED ALONG THE WAY, AND I THINK WE DEFINITELY SEE THE VALUE OF THE COOPERATION AMONGST THE PARTICIPATING COUNTRIES."



HE CONTINUES TO SAY THAT THE EXERCISE OFFERS CHALLENGES THAT STRENGTHENS THE PARTNERSHIPS BETWEEN THE NATIONS INVOLVED.



"WORKING IN THIS ENVIRONMENT, WORKING WITH OTHER COUNTRY LEADS, THERE ARE CERTAIN CHALLENGES THAT YOU HAVE TO WORK THROUGH. DIFFERENT APPROACHES AND TACTICS. I THINK, GIVEN THIS SCENARIO, WE'RE ALL LEARNING FROM ONE ANOTHER. AND THAT TRULY IS THE ADDED VALUE HERE."



