Soldiers Radio News

US Army Reserve Soldiers are in San Diego for Exercise Big Logistics Over the Seas and National Guard Servicemembers compete in the Winston P. Wilson Small Arms Championship.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S ARMY RESERVE TRANSPORTATION SOLDIERS ARE IN SAN DIEGO FOR EXERCISE BIG LOGISTICS OVER THE SHORE WEST, MOVING CONTAINERS AND WORKING OUT LOAD PLANS FOR MOVING CARGO OVER THE SEA. PRIVATE MORGAN HOLBROOK THE EVENT IS GREAT TRAINING.



"WE'RE PRACTICING AND WE'RE WORKING OUT THE KINKS NOW SO IT DOESN'T HAPPEN DOWN RANGE. IT MAKES YOU FEEL BETTER THAT AT LEAST WE STARTED TO HAVE THE PROPER TRAINING."



NATIONAL GUARD SERVICEMEMBERS FROM ACROSS THE COUNTRY GATHER IN LITTLE ROCK ARKANSAS FOR THE 46TH ANNUAL WINSTON P. WILSON SMALL ARMS CHAMPIONSHIP. FIRST LIEUTENANT ELLIS MATRO SAYS IT’S THE PERFECT OPPORTUNITY TO GET EXTRA TRAINING ON HIS RIFLE.



"THIS IS GREAT TRAINING. I DON'T GET A LOT OF TIME ON MY WEAPON BACK HOME. I ONLY USE IT FOR QUALIFICATION. SO, EVERY CHANCE I GET I COME OUT HERE JUST TO MAKE SURE THIS IS SECOND NATURE TO ME."



