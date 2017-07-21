(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samantha Konieczny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force releases technical sergeant promotion results. Also, fighter aircraft from Misawa Air Base, Kadena Air Base and the Japan Air Self Defense Force train together in the skies over Misawa during aviation relocation training.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.21.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

