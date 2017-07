Soldiers Radio News

Mississippi National Guard Soldiers train alongside State First Responders to neutralize a chemical threat and the Department of Defense wants to know what you think about your boots.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS WITH THE MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD TRAIN ALONGSIDE STATE FIRST RESPONDERS TO NEUTRALIZE A CHEMICAL THREAT. FIRST LIEUTENANT MATTHEW WILSON SAYS THE EXERCISE BUILDS THE FOUNDATION THAT HELPS STATE AND GUARD ASSETS TO WORK TOGETHER SMOOTHLY IN THE EVENT OF A REAL THREAT.



"EXERCISES LIKE THIS HELP STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIPS IN THE EVENT THAT IT HAPPENS IN A REAL WORLD ENVIRONMENT, THAT THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME THAT WE'RE WORKING TOGETHER. IT JUST HELPS THE PROCESS FLOW ONCE WE GET ON SCENE."



THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE NEEDS YOUR FEEDBACK REGARDING THE BOOTS ON YOUR FEET. AN ONLINE SURVEY IS AVAILABLE FOR SERVICEMEMBERS OF EVERY BRANCH TO GIVE THEIR INPUT TO INFLUENCE THE FUTURE OF FOOTWEAR FOR TOMORROWS MILITARY. HAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD BY SEARCHING STANDARD ISSUE BOOT SURVEY ON YOUR SEARCH ENGINE AND FOLLOWING THE LINK TO THE NATICK DOT ARMY DOT MIL WEBSITE. YOU'LL NEED YOUR CAC TO LOG IN.



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.