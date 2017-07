Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers from Fort Carson, Colorado are in Europe for Exercise Brave Warrior 2017.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS OF THE 4TH SQUADRON, 10TH CAVALRY REGIMENT FROM FORT CARSON, COLORADO ARE TRAINING WITH NATO ALLIES FOR EXERCISE BRAVE WARRIOR 17. DEPUTY COMMANDER, U-S ARMY EUROPE MAJOR GENERAL TIM McGUIRE SAYS THE EXERCISE PROMOTES STABILITY IN THE REGION.



"IN AN EXERCISE LIKE THIS, WHERE WE HAVE EIGHT MEMBERS OF THE ALLIANCE TOGETHER, TRAINING TOGETHER, YOU WANT TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT BECAUSE THE MORE WE CAN TRAIN TOGETHER, LEARN FROM EACH OTHER, INCREASE OUR INTEROPERABILITY, THE MORE PREPARED WE ARE AND THAT IS THE BEST WAY TO MAINTAIN PEACE HERE ON THE CONTINENT OF EUROPE."



SQUADRON COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL RYAN KRANC SAYS THE EXERCISE BRINGS THE ARMY CLOSER TO OUR ALLIES IN NATO.



"JUST A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR US TO PLAN, PREPARE AND EXECUTE OPERATIONS THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE SPECTRUM. TO BUILD ALLIANCES AND TO SHARE PARTNERSHIPS AND BUILD RELATIONSHIPS THAT WILL LAST, HOPEFULLY, OVER TIME."



