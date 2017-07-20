Air Force Radio News 20 July 2017 B

Today's Story: Airmen from the 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, debuted the MQ-9 Reaper Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, or UAV, at the Lethbridge International Air Show in Alberta Province, Canada.
Date Taken:
|07.20.2017
Date Posted:
|07.20.2017 13:57
