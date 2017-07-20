Marine Minute

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently training during Exercise Talisman Saber 17 on Townshend-Island, Shoalwater-Bay Training Area, in Queensland, Australia. The Marines are exploring state-of-the-art concepts and technologies to prepare for future battles.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa participated in Exercise Shared Accord 17 at South African Army Combat Training Center, Lohatla, South Africa, July 19th. The joint bi-lateral field training exercise with South African partners focuses on peace keeping operations.



Also in the news,

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, spoke about his guidance and leadership philosphy with senior leadership of Marine Air-Ground Task Force-8, during Integrated Training Exercise 5-17 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 19th. Gen. Neller met with senior leadership of MAGTF-8 to impart his guidance and leadership philosophy.



