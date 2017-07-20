(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently training during Exercise Talisman Saber 17 on Townshend-Island, Shoalwater-Bay Training Area, in Queensland, Australia. The Marines are exploring state-of-the-art concepts and technologies to prepare for future battles.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa participated in Exercise Shared Accord 17 at South African Army Combat Training Center, Lohatla, South Africa, July 19th. The joint bi-lateral field training exercise with South African partners focuses on peace keeping operations.

    Also in the news,
    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, spoke about his guidance and leadership philosphy with senior leadership of Marine Air-Ground Task Force-8, during Integrated Training Exercise 5-17 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 19th. Gen. Neller met with senior leadership of MAGTF-8 to impart his guidance and leadership philosophy.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

