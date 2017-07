Soldiers Radio News

Arkansas National Guard Soldiers train in combatives and Saber Guardian 17 offers Soldiers in the medical field the chance to work with their Romanian counterparts.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS WITH THE ARKANSAS NATIONAL GUARD ARE TRAINING IN COMBATIVES. LEVEL FOUR INSTRUCTOR, STAFF SERGEANT BENJAMIN SLIGER SAYS LEARNING HAND TO HAND COMBAT GIVES SOLDIERS FAITH IN THEMSELVES, AND THEIR ABILITIES.



"A LOT OF IT BUILDING SOLDIERS' CONFIDENCE. I THINK IT'S A GREAT CLASS IF YOU'RE NOT CERTIFIED. I THINK EVERYONE IN THE ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, ARMY RESERVE, ACTIVE DUTY SHOULD, AT LEAST, BE LEVEL ONE CERTIFIED."



SOLDIERS WITH THE 2-12 COMBAT SUPPORT HOSPITAL ARE IN ROMANIA FOR EXERCISE SABER GUARDIAN 17. THEY'RE WORKING CLOSELY WITH ROMANIAN MEDICAL PERSONNEL IN MEDEVAC PROCEDURES THAT SPECIALIST MOSES KIPLAGAT SAYS IS IMPROVING INTEROPERABILITY.



"IT'S IMPORTANT BECAUSE WE GET TO LEARN A BIT OF WHAT THEY DO, AS FAR AS PATIENT TRACKING, AND THEY GET TO LEARN A BIT OF WHAT WE DO, IN PATIENT TRACKING. THAT WAY WE CAN SHARE IDEAS AND THEN WE CAN IMPROVE."



