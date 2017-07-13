USO Kinser recognized the 442nd Club for the actions of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in World War II. Lance Corporal Jonathan Pearson tells us more.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2017 01:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48672
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104609094.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
This work, 170719-OKI-442nd Recognition Ceremony, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
