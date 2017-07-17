(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Explosive ordnance Marines detonate C4 to dispose of volatile material (Radio)

    Explosive ordnance Marines detonate C4 to dispose of volatile material (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.17.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Calvin Hilt 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Station Explosive Ordnance Disposal train to safely remove potentially volatile materials in a safe and clean manor on “Target Island” just off base. Marine Corporal Calvin Hilt went out to the explosives range to learn how EOD trains. This story includes soundbites from Sgt. Larue Martin, Glenn Dale, Maryland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2017
    Date Posted: 07.17.2017 22:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48654
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104600919.mp3
    Length: 00:01:08
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: GLENN DALE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive ordnance Marines detonate C4 to dispose of volatile material (Radio), by LCpl Calvin Hilt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    United States Marine Corps
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    US Navy
    EOD
    high definition
    C4
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    Thermite

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT