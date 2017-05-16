Life and Work of Army Nurses in WWI

This presentation will show the photos of WWI regarding Army Nurses, Red Cross Nurses, and the conditions they worked under. Also included are photos of actual artifacts in this Museum that you are welcome to come back and look at when you have time to visit us again.



During World War I, the Navy had used its recruitment authority to enlist approximately 13,000 women, called “Yeomanettes” and “Marinettes”, to serve on active duty and fill clerical positions in various Navy and marine Corps offices in the United States. The women wore uniforms, and they received the same pay and privileges as men while on active duty and as veterans thereafter. After the war, the Navy disbanded these groups. (Army Historical Series, The women’s Army Corps 1945-1978. Bettie J. Morden Center of Military History) p.4



The War Department had had similar authority to enlist women during WWI, but instead of enlisting women, it hired them under civilian contract to serve as telephone operators and clerks with the American Expeditionary Forces in France. P. 4



Navy Nurse Corps had 1,386 nurses serving during WWI