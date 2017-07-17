Today's stories: The 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron teamed up with a researcher from the Air Force Research Laboratory to teach Airmen how to pilot small drones and use them to train coalition forces on how to react to them on the battlefield. Also, Air Commandos participated in Total Force Exercise 17-3 in south Indiana.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2017 12:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48639
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104598858.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|74
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT