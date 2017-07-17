(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron teamed up with a researcher from the Air Force Research Laboratory to teach Airmen how to pilot small drones and use them to train coalition forces on how to react to them on the battlefield. Also, Air Commandos participated in Total Force Exercise 17-3 in south Indiana.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2017
    Date Posted: 07.17.2017 12:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    drones
    Security Forces
    SF
    455th
    AFRN
    Total Force Exercise 17-3

