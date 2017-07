Soldiers Radio News

Exercise Talisman Saber is underway in Australia where US Forces participate in an amphibious assault.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



EXERCISE TALISMAN SABER IS UNDERWAY IN AUSTRALIA WHERE U-S FORCES WORKED WITH THAT COUNTRY'S NAVY TO CONDUCT A BEACH ASSAULT. AUSTRALIAN ARMY LIEUTENANT RACHEL ELLIS SAYS IT IS A GREAT DEMONSTRATION OF HER COUNTRIES INCREASED POTENTIAL.



"AS PART OF EXERCISE TALISMAN SABER, IT'S DEFINITELY A VERY EXCITING TIME WITH AUSTRALIA'S AMPHIBIOUS CAPABILITY GETTING LARGER AND IT'S DEFINITELY QUITE AN HONOR TO BE A PART OF IT."



DEPUTY COMMANDER OF THE 25TH INFANTRY DIVISION, BRIGADIER GENERAL PETER ANDRYSIAK SAYS THAT THE EXERCISE DEMONSTRATES THE ABILITY OF THE TWO NATIONS TO WORK TOGETHER.



"IT'S EXTREMELY IMPORTANT BECAUSE OF THE REGION THAT WE OPERATE IN, AND THE STABILITY OF THE REGION. OUR ALLIANCE AND PARTNERSHIP IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT SO WHAT WE DO OUT HERE, WORKING TOGETHER, LEARNING FROM ONE ANOTHER, IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR THE ALLIANCE AND THE SECURITY AND STABILITY OF THE REGION."



